Table of Content Volume 23, 2017

Association Between Alcohol Consumption and Metabolic Syndrome in a Community-Based Cohort of Korean Adults Su Kang Kim, Seung-Hee Hong, Joo-Ho Chung, Kyu Bong Cho (Kohwang Medical Institute, School of Medicine, Kyung Hee University, Seoul, South Korea) Med Sci Monit 2017; 23:2104-2110 DOI: 10.12659/MSM.901309

BACKGROUND: The relationship between alcohol consumption and metabolic syndrome (MetS) remains controversial. This study investigated the relationship between alcohol consumption and MetS components and prevalence.

MATERIAL AND METHODS: We analyzed 10 037 subjects (3076 MetS and 6961 non-MetS) in a community-based cohort.

MetS was defined according to the ATP III Guidelines. Subjects were divided according to amount of alcohol consumption; non-drinker, very light (0.1–5.0 g/day), light (5.1–15.0 g/day), moderate (15.1–30.0 g/day), and heavy drinker (>30 g/day). Multiple logistic regression models were performed to estimate odds ratios (ORs) and confidence intervals (CIs). The analyses were performed in men and women separately. SPSS statistical software was used for analyses.

RESULTS: The prevalence of MetS in both males and females was associated with alcohol drinking status (p<0.0001). Amount of alcohol consumption (0.1–5.0 g/day) was significantly associated with lower prevalence of MetS in both genders compared to non-drinkers. Amount of alcohol consumption (>30.0 g/day) did not show a significant association with prevalence of MetS. However, alcohol consumption (>30.0 g/day) showed an association with glucose and HDL cholesterol among the components of MetS.

CONCLUSIONS: Our results indicate that alcohol drinking (0.1–5.0 g/day) contributed to decrease prevalence of MetS and components, including triglyceride and HDL cholesterol.



Keywords: Alcohol Drinking, Association, Cohort Studies, Metabolic Syndrome X



