Table of Content Volume 23, 2017

miR-143 Induces the Apoptosis of Prostate Cancer LNCap Cells by Suppressing Bcl-2 Expression Zhiwei Ma, Yizhao Luo, Mingxing Qiu (Department of Urology, Sichuan Academy of Medical Sciences and Sichuan Provincial People’s Hospital, Chengdu, Sichuan, China (mainland)) Med Sci Monit 2017; 23:359-365 DOI: 10.12659/MSM.899719

BACKGROUND: Prostate cancer has become a serious threat to the life of patients. microRNAs are small non-coding RNA molecules that regulate the growth and apoptosis of cells. We aimed to investigate the regulation and mechanism of microRNA (miR-143) in the proliferation and apoptosis of prostate cancer LNCap cells.

MATERIAL AND METHODS: miR-143 and control scramble miRNA were synthesized and respectively transfected into LNCap cells. The proliferation and apoptosis were detected by MTT assay, flow cytometry, and caspase-3 activity assay. The intracellular expression of Bcl-2 was determined by Western blot. Further, LNCap cells were transfected with small interfering RNA (siRNA) targeting Bcl-2 (siBcl-2) or plasmid expressing Bcl-2, followed by transfection of miR-143 or control miRNA. Bcl-2 expression was detected by Western blot, and cell apoptosis was measured by caspase-3 activity assay.

RESULTS: Transfection of miR-143 significantly inhibited the proliferation of LNCap cells (P=0.0073), increased the percentage of externalized phosphatidylserine (P=0.0042), activated the caspase-3 (P=0.0012), and decreased the expression of Bcl-2 (P=0.012) when compared with the control miRNA group. The expression of Bcl-2 was significantly reduced after siBcl-2 transfection. The apoptosis in the siBcl-2+miR-143 group was significantly increased compared with that in the miR-143 group (P=0.036), whereas there was no significant difference in the apoptosis between the siBcl-2+miRNA and miRNA groups. The expression of Bcl-2 was obviously higher after the transfection of Bcl-2-expressing plasmid. The apoptosis in Bcl-2+miR-143 group was significantly reduced compared... read more

Keywords: Amlodipine, Apoptosis, Genes, bcl-2



